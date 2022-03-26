Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Trading 9.6% Higher

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.30. 20,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 691,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $510.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,188 shares of company stock valued at $126,428. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.