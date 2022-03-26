Richard Bernstein Purchases 67,500 Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSGGet Rating) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($21,327.01).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 21st, Richard Bernstein acquired 265,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £60,950 ($80,239.60).
  • On Thursday, January 13th, Richard Bernstein purchased 40,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($22,116.90).

Insig AI stock opened at GBX 27.10 ($0.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Insig AI Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.06 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 91 ($1.20). The firm has a market cap of £28.64 million and a PE ratio of 54.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.12.

About Insig AI (Get Rating)

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insig AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insig AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.