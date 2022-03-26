Richard Andrew Hope Sells 4,990 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,077 ($14.18), for a total value of £53,742.30 ($70,750.79).

Shares of TET opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.61) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £664.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,039.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,093.21. Treatt plc has a 52 week low of GBX 842 ($11.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,315 ($17.31).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

