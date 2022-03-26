Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

RBBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 806,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

RBBN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 228,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,068. The firm has a market cap of $475.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.

About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.