Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Up 3,400.0% in March

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
RXEEY opened at $21.95 on Friday. Rexel has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rexel from €25.00 ($27.47) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.
Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rexel (RXEEY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.