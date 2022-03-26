Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RVLGF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Revival Gold has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

Revival Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

