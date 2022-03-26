Reviewing Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.00%. Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.66%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp 25.12% 7.13% 0.69% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $472.31 million 3.08 $118.66 million $2.42 12.34 Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.93 $11.42 million N/A N/A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc. The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Pittsfield, MA.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

