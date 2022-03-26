Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,001,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $184.86. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.