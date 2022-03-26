Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 788 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,756. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,380.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.