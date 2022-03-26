Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,668 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.