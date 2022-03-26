Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,857 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after acquiring an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

