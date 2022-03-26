Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,316 Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,829,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,581,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $50.92 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

