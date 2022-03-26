Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,199 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after buying an additional 216,433 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 139,691 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.