Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,676 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.89.

NYSE:RCL opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

