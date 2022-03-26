Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 737,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 319,618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 93,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 383,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.