Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

