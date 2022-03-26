Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS KOAN opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Resonate Blends has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.67.
Resonate Blends Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resonate Blends (KOAN)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.