Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.29. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 787 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc purchased 129,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $873,119.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan P. Taylor bought 132,735 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $954,364.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $33,775,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

