Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.29. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 787 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
In related news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc purchased 129,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $873,119.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan P. Taylor bought 132,735 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $954,364.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $33,775,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
