Research Analysts Set Expectations for Carnival Co. & plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

