Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mustang Bio, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $100.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 653,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 131,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 306,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 61,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

