Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for bioMérieux S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for bioMérieux in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bioMérieux’s FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $106.67 on Friday. bioMérieux has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.92.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

