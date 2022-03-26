Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
RPHM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 22,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,623. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
