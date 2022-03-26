Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.65) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.65) for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 174,994 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

