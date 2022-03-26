Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,047 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,163,000 after buying an additional 2,302,942 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $78.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

