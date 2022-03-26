Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

