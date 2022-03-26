Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $465.86 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.71 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.17.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

