Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.