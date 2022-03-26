Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 63,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 184,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $93.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.