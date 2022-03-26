Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 35 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $703.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.78. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.15 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.