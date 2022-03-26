Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. 6,263,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,154,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

