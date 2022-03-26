REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 309,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,819. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

