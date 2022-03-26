REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.37. REE Automotive shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 65,389 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

