Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ:REAX opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Real Brokerage will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAX. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth about $87,382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Real Brokerage by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 429,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 275,934 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 197,325 shares in the last quarter.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

