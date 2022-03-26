Raymond James Weighs in on Conifex Timber Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Conifex Timber in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CFF opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.01.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

