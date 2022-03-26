Raymond James Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.01.

LUN opened at C$12.97 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

