Raymond James Boosts NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$10.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.12.

NXE stock opened at C$7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -28.12. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$8.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.21.

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

