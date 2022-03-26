Raymond James Boosts NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$10.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.12.
NXE stock opened at C$7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -28.12. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$8.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.21.
About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)
NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.