Raymond James Boosts Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$2.80

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.47.

Shares of DML stock opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.00. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.88.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns -95,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($177,049.68).

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

