Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,228,000 after buying an additional 216,590 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.38. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

