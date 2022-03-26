QuickX Protocol (QCX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.32 Million

QuickX Protocol (QCX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $23,365.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00035682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00113215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

