QuickSwap Price Hits $222.92 (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $222.92 or 0.00501680 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $72.92 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00046934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.34 or 0.07029013 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,433.45 or 0.99996653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043494 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

