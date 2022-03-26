QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

QUIK opened at $5.36 on Friday. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.26.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

