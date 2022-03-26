Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.30. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 18,309 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.70 million and a P/E ratio of -20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.
Questerre Energy Company Profile (TSE:QEC)
