Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

NOG opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.37%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 410,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

