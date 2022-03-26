Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NetApp, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NetApp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

