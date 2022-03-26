Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.56.

FBHS stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,689,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

