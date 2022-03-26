Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for T-Mobile US, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

TMUS stock opened at $124.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,827,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

