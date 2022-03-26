Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Lifted by Raymond James

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.