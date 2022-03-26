PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $120.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.33% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.
NYSE:PVH opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.60.
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.
