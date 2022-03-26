PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $120.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

NYSE:PVH opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PVH by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

