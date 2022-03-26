Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.09.

PEG stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

