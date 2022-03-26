PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PTXKY stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.73.

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

